Cameren Fleming is a Hokie!

The 6-1, 186-pounder is a three-star ranked the No. 13 rising senior in the Commonwealth, and the No. 81 cornerback nationally.

And then there were 17. Virginia tech has picked up a commitment from Richmond (Va.) Trinity Episcopal 2023 cornerback Cameren Fleming.

Fleming picked the Hokies over Minnesota, North Carolina, (the other programs he visited officially), Florida State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Wake Forest, and West Virginia (the other members of his final eight) among a number of other programs.

Coming from Richmond-area powerhouse Trinity Episcopal, Fleming could represent a big salvo in the Hokies' attempts to be a major player in that region. Receivers coach Fontel Mines has built a relationship with TES recruiting coordinator (and former NFL linebacker) Wali Rainer, which could pay dividends. With the commitment the Hokies climb two spots to No. 35 nationally.

Stay tuned for much more to come on Fleming's commitment.