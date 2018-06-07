For a long time, it looked as if things weren't meant to be between Virginia Tech and defensive back Cam'Ron Kelly. Today, he's a member of the 2019 Hokie recruiting class. Kelly committed to VT over Auburn, Clemson, Penn State, Washington State, and several others in a ceremony at Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith High School this morning.

The 6-1, 200-pounder is a four-star ranked the No. 135 overall prospect in the nation and the No. 5 player in the Commonwealth of Virginia. He becomes the highest-ranked Virginian in the 2019 class, surpassing fellow four-star Jesse Hanson (No. 10) and three-star defensive back Jahad Carter (No. 14). He is the seventh overall pledge in the class.

Kelly is the highest-ranked in-state player to join VT since Rivals100 safety Devon Hunter in the 2017 class, ending just a one-year hiatus of Rivals250 commits from the state. He joins several potential DB/WR combos in the class (in addition to pure corner Nyquee Hawkins), and with his pledge VT climbs in the Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings to No. 32 nationally.

