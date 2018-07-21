The 6-1, 200-pounder picked the Hokies - who were not in his “final” five - in a shocking choice this Spring. However, the predictable end to that one has come to fruition, and the top-ranked player in the VT class will re-open his choices.

The decommitment is a blow for VT, but with a class of several defensive backs (and others on the recruiting board), it’s more damaging in the Rivals team recruiting rankings than it may ultimately prove to be in the field, as long as an adequate replacement is found.