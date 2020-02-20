STAMFORD, CONN. – The XFL announced on Wednesday that Houston Roughnecks WR Cam Phillips was selected as the league’s “Star of the Week” after catching eight passes for 63 yards with three TD catches as Houston moved to 2-0 on the season with a 28-24 victory over the St. Louis Battlehawks. Phillips leads the XFL with four receiving TDs and ranks fourth in the league with 130 receiving yards.

Phillips hauled in four passes for 67 yards with a 50-yard scored in his opening game for Houston as the squad posted a 37-17 win over the Los Angeles Wildcats. Tech alum Colton Taylor serves as the long snapper for the Roughnecks. He and Phillips will square off against former VT teammate DT Ricky Walker who plays for the Tampa Bay Vipers. The contest at Raymond James Stadium is set for 2 p.m. ET on Sunday and will be televised by ABC.



Phillips previously spent time on the practice squad and the 53-man roster of the Buffalo Bills. He concluded his career at Tech as the school’s all-time leading receiver with 236 catches for 3,027 yards, while adding 17 TD catches.