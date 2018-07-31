Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Virginia Tech hasn't even begin Fall Camp 2018, but has already lost a member of the incoming recruiting class in defensive tackle Cam Goode.

Goode was a three-star prospect from Washington (D.C.) St. John's College High in the incoming class, and after the Spring move of early enrollee Joe Kane to the offensive line, was the only incoming interior defensive lineman in the class. With his choice to request a release from his scholarship, Goode leaves the Hokies with limited depth at tackle.

The No. 7 player in the District of Columbia and No. 42 defensive tackle nationally, Goode was considered a key member of the class. His presence at a DC-area power program was also a potential boost to landing future prospects from St. John's.