Caleb Woodson's visit to VT capped by a Hokie offer

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Haymarket (Va.) Battlefield 2023 safety/athlete Caleb Woodson was well-traveled this Fall, taking in games on a number of college campuses. That included a trip to Blacksburg to see Virginia Tech play against Notre Dame in October.

His return to VT this weekend was his best college visit yet, though: it resulted in an offer from the Hokies.

Woodson with his parents, Hokies LB/Nickel coach Shawn Quinn, and Brent Pry
Woodson with his parents, Hokies LB/Nickel coach Shawn Quinn, and Brent Pry (Courtesy Caleb Woodson (Twitter))

