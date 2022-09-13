Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School senior Caleb Hampton committed to play baseball at South Carolina over a year ago. From Aug. 24, 2021 until Sept. 7, 2022, he was set to roam the outfield for the Gamecocks.

However, in gearing up for his senior football season, the 5-10, 205-pounder realized that he didn't want to give up on what he had previously considered a secondary sport in his recruitment. He pulled back from his pledge to the Gamecocks, and will look at options for both baseball and football.

"One of the reasons I de committed from South Carolina is because I have fell back in love with football," he explained. "I committed to them in 2020 with a possibility of playing football. But then there were a lot of coaching changes.

"I’ve played both sports my whole life and I believe I can do both in college if a school can see my talent in both sports. I’m not ready to quit playing either sport yet."