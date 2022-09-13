News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-09-13 06:55:15 -0500') }} football Edit

Caleb Hampton considering Hokies on the diamond and gridiron

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School senior Caleb Hampton committed to play baseball at South Carolina over a year ago. From Aug. 24, 2021 until Sept. 7, 2022, he was set to roam the outfield for the Gamecocks.

However, in gearing up for his senior football season, the 5-10, 205-pounder realized that he didn't want to give up on what he had previously considered a secondary sport in his recruitment. He pulled back from his pledge to the Gamecocks, and will look at options for both baseball and football.

"One of the reasons I de committed from South Carolina is because I have fell back in love with football," he explained. "I committed to them in 2020 with a possibility of playing football. But then there were a lot of coaching changes.

"I’ve played both sports my whole life and I believe I can do both in college if a school can see my talent in both sports. I’m not ready to quit playing either sport yet."

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}