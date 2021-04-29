HokieHaven - Caleb Farley drafted by Tennessee Titans No. 22 overall

Virginia Tech is on the board! Cornerback Caleb Farley was selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, making it two straight years that a VT player was picked, after 2019 was the first year without VT represented since 1993.

The 6-2, 197-pounder took an interesting path to the first round. He was a high school quarterback at Maiden (N.C.) High. Ranked as a four-star and the No. 9 player in the Tar Heel State for his class, he was ranked No. 32 at the position and signed as an "athlete."

That distinction proved to be prophetic when he bounced between wide receiver and cornerback early in his career in Blacksburg. After missing his freshman season with an ACL tear, he had an up-and-down redshirt freshman campaign in 2018 before breaking out the subsequent year. Citing fears of contracting the novel coronavirus, he opted out of the 2020 season.

That meant he started 23 of just 24 college games played. He made 56 total tackles (one for loss), and made six interceptions among his 25 passes defended. He returned one of those for a 17-yard touchdown against Pittsburgh in 2019.

Farley also suffered back trouble during his redshirt sophomore season, and had multiple surgeries during his time in Blacksburg (most recently earlier this Spring). That he was drafted despite some of those question marks is a testament to his talent. There aren't many players Farley's size with his athletic ability playing cornerback in college football, and drafting him was an opportunity that Tennessee couldn't pass on.