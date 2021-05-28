 HokieHaven - Caleb Douglas sets his official visit to Blacksburg
football

Caleb Douglas sets his official visit to Blacksburg

Tim Sullivan
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

The Hokies' pursuit of top prospects in the Class of 2022 revolves around an important June, and one major target has set his official visit.

Missouri City (Texas) Hightower receiver/athlete Caleb Douglas will make his way to Blacksburg June 11-13.

{{ article.author_name }}