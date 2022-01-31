Cal Grubbs has a great visit on his Hokie return

The last time Maryville (Tenn.) 2023 offensive lineman Cal Grubbs visited Virginia Tech seems like a lifetime ago. When he hit campus in October, he saw the Hokies lose to Syracuse, en route to a 6-7 season that has seen plenty of offseason change.

With Brent Pry now in charge or the Orange and Maroon, Grubbs returned to Blacksburg for Saturday's junior day to get a feel for the new administration.