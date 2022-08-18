BYU out for 2026, game moved back

Virginia Tech's future football schedules have seen a change. A home game against BYU, initially scheduled for the 2026 season, will be played in 2033 instead. The trip to Provo is still on the schedule for 2030.

With the Cougars transitioning from their current status as a Division-1 independent to full membership in the Big 12, they are shuffling opponents to fit a future conference schedule. That means pushing back non-conference obligations.

With a non-conference date opened on the Hokies' 2026 schedule, head coach Brent Pry mentions that he'd like to be involved in seeking out opponents. While he doesn't provide any hints as to the type of teams he'd be focused on, he does not want to take a hands-off approach when it comes to the non-conference schedule. Instead, he wants to be involved with Executive Associate Athletic Director John Ballein, AD Whit Babcock, Senior Associate Athletic Director Danny White, and his own Chief of Staff in seeking out matchups.

"I'd like to be," he said of his involvement. "We've had conversations about our future schedule, with John Ballein and Whit, and Danny and Mike Hazel. We've kicked some things around, and certainly I'll be involved in that discussion."

Power-5 opponents in the coming years include Purdue and Rutgers in 2023, Vanderbilt and Rutgers in 2024, South Carolina and Vanderbilt in 2025, and Maryland in 2026 (with an open date now available in that season - VMI and Old Dominion are the other non-conference games scheduled to this point).