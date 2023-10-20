Bye week: Taking stock of the ACC
The Hokies will take a break this weekend as most of the league soldiers on, so let's break down where the Orange and Maroon stand in the ACC - and where the final standings may end up.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!
Current standings
1. Florida State (4-0, 6-0 overall)
2. North Carolina (3-0, 6-0 overall)
3. Duke (2-0, 5-1 overall)
4. Louisville (3-1, 6-1 overall)
5. Georgia Tech (2-1, 3-3 overall)
6. Virginia Tech (2-1, 3-4 overall)
7. Clemson (2-2, 4-2 overall)
8. NC State (1-2, 4-3 overall)
9. Boston College (1-2, 3-3 overall)
10. Pittsburgh (1-2, 2-4 overall)
11. Miami (0-2, 4-2 overall)
12. Virginia (0-2, 1-5 overall)
13. Syracuse (0-3, 4-3 overall)
14. Wake Forest (0-3, 3-3 overall)
The non-conference slate
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news