Prospects are on the road and offers are flying out left and right. Here is a look at five prospects from the East Coast who have a lot of buzz heading into the spring.

Maybe no player in the East has created more buzz around his recruitment in recent weeks than Leigh, who dominated at the National Combine in San Antonio and then has seen his recruitment take off. The high four-star offensive tackle is now up to 36 offers, so he can play anywhere.

He just took a visit to Virginia and Auburn. Oklahoma and others are some of the schools who have gotten involved recently. Penn State and Virginia Tech have his attention, for sure, but Alabama, Clemson, LSU and other national powers are pursuing him hard as well. Farrell’s take: Leigh has blown up because he’s an athletic kid with a great frame and very good feet who has a nasty disposition to boot. He’s hard to project because he hasn’t really narrowed things down, and visits will tell the tale. Some think Clemson will land him, while others like Virginia Tech to keep him home or Penn State to pull him to the Big Ten. But right now they are all guesses.

Tyreek Chappell

March has gone really well for Chappell, a three-star receiver from Philadelphia (Pa.) Northeast who has loaded up on major offers and has now seen a complete change to his recruiting profile. Tennessee jumped in early and the Vols could have the early advantage in his recruitment, but in just the last few days Penn State, Texas A&M and Michigan have offered. Getting an offer from the Wolverines seems particularly big and could be a game-changer, but Chappell is expected to take his time and see how this plays out. A sleeper in his recruitment could be West Virginia. Farrell’s take: Chapell is early in the process and offers will continue to come in. He’s not the biggest corner, but he has length and will fill out. Tennessee and Michigan stand out right now, but West Virginia and Penn State are local options that could be hard to beat.

Shawn Murphy (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

In just the first few days of March, the 2022 linebacker has landed offers from Texas A&M and Texas and also committed to play in the Under Armour Game. But there is so much more going on in his recruitment as Murphy inches closer to 30 offers even though he’s still just a sophomore. Penn State and Virginia Tech definitely have his attention, along with Virginia, but the big-time SEC powers such as Alabama, Georgia, LSU and others will be in the thick of things as Murphy’s recruitment picks up even more.

It’s also important to watch 2021 four-star DT Tyleik Williams - Murphy’s high school teammate, who just landed LSU and Texas A&M offers - since the two might want to play together in college. Farrell’s take: As a 2022 prospect, it’s too early to say where Murphy will land especially with all his major offers. He’s a big, physical linebacker who can roam sideline to sideline and loves to hit and you have to expect him to land at a blueblood. Penn State has been recruiting Virginia well, and it could be the team to beat.

Bryce Carter

Carter recently reclassified from 2021 to 2022, and in part he’s seen his recruitment take off because he has an extra year to develop in high school. Since the beginning of March, the Chester (Va.) Life Christian Academy standout has landed offers from Georgia, Penn State and Maryland. Virginia Tech, South Carolina and North Carolina are some others to watch early on. Carter now has two more years of high school remaining - and his recruitment could skyrocket as more college coaches figure out their needs in that 2022 class. Farrell’s take: Another 2022 prospect, Carter is hard to read and is a long way from making a decision. However, Virginia was one of his early favorites and the Cavs should be in the mix even as he blows up. He’s a talented and athletic defensive end who uses his hands very well.

