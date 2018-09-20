VT running backs coach Zohn Burden met with the media Tuesday. Here's what he had to say about the upcoming ODU game.

On returning to Old Dominion where he coached from 2007-10 after a year working at Fork Union Military Academy:

“Definitely a different world. I started there back in 2006, right after I graduated from VMI, so it was an easy transition for me. Living in the dorms again, or what they call the barracks, but it was three-a-days in practice in August. It was just kind of a grind from day one, and it gets you ready for coaching.”

On the value of Fork Union for in-state coaches to find guys they need there on the recruiting trail:

“I think it’s valuable because there’s guys from all over the country that were either highly recruited or sometimes lowly recruited that just wanted another year to improve and get better. So you find a good mix of guys that basically get another year of high school. They can improve their skills a lot with another year, so it’s good to go in there recruiting whether you’re in-state or out of state. We’ve certainly had our good share of guys on our team from there.”

On his relationship with Fork Union head coach John Shuman and the recruitment of Terius Wheatley:

“Yeah, Coach Shuman has a long-lasting relationship with Virginia Tech, with both of his sons playing here. Also, with me, you know he was a VMI graduate, so me and him are really tight. Anytime he has a player that he think can play here or anywhere else I’ve been, I like to think that I am the first one he contacts. That’s kind of how that works. I got a text message and we just took it from there and recruited him, and he’s been everything we thought he would be.”

On the production of Wheatley in the first two games:

“Well, he provides a different skill set than some of the other guys, which is a good thing. We have a variety of guys who bring different things to the table. He is elusive, smart, has good speed, runs the ball well, and we trust him. He has earned that, he’s earned his opportunity, and I think he has taken advantage of it so far.”

On going back to Norfolk:

“It’s always great to go home for me. To go back to Norfolk is really exciting. For me as a coach, I never thought I would be going back there and playing against those guys (ODU). It’s exciting. I can’t wait to go back down there. It’s pretty big time for me.”

On his evaluation of the running back corps thus far:

“I like where we are right now. Our biggest deal is to improve on where we were last season. I think we are doing that thus far. I think some of the bigger and longer runs are starting to happen, as was one of our goals coming into the season. Hopefully we can stay healthy and that continues, but I am excited at where we are right now.”

On ODU RB Elijiah Davis:

“He was committed. You know, late in the process, and sometimes guys are loyal to their commitment, which is a good thing for him. We never officially offered him a scholarship, and he stayed loyal to his word. So, pretty good for that kid.”

On his relationship with ODU head coach Bobby Wilder:

“Me and Coach Wilder keep in contact. Obviously he helped start my career by hiring me at my first college job at ODU. We have a great relationship. I see him at the convention every year, so we have lunch or dinner together there. Besides that, we just stay in contact, talk ball, and keep building our relationship.”