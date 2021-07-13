 HokieHaven - Bryson Jennings will make his commitment Thursday
Bryson Jennings will make his commitment Thursday

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Could the Hokies pick up another commitment this week? In-state defensive end Bryson Jennings has an end in sight.

The 6-6, 220-pound four-star out of Midlothian (Va.) Clover Hill will announce his college commitment Thursday evening.

