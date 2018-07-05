Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic 2020 offensive lineman Bryn Tucker could be part of Virginia Tech's next impressive offensive line commit list. Yesterday, he narrowed his list of schools to just five, and the Hokies remain prominently listed.

Thank you God for staying with me through the process! My focus will be on these schools #WDE 🦅 #GBO 🍊 #GoIrish ☘️ #GoTigers 🐯 #GoHokies 🦃 pic.twitter.com/aCygyyDUwE

Auburn, LSU, Notre Dame, and Tennessee are the other schools still remaining in the hunt for the impressive prospect. Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, and Oklahoma are among the schools he crossed off the list in narrowing to a top five.

The 6-5, 286-pounder is the No. 2 player in the state of Tennessee and at the offensive guard position in the 2020 class. He ranked No. 64 overall nationally.

Tucker has made several trips to Blacksburg already in the process, most recently for the spring game back in April. The hometown Vols and Catholic-connection Irish are likely the top competitors with the Hokies for Tucker's signature, but there's no doubt that Vance Vice has made an impressive mark on the recruiting trail.

VT will likely finish its 2019 class with one more offensive lineman (they have four-star Jesse Hanson and Bryan Hudson and three-star William Pritchard in the fold already), and Tucker would be a heck of a way to help the 2020 class follow in its footsteps as an elite unit.