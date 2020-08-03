HokieHaven - Bryce Goodner is a Hokie!

The 6-3, 300-pounder committed to the Hokies this evening over mostly mid-major programs.

Barely more than 24 hours after receiving his Virginia Tech offer, Athens (Tenn.) McMinn County 2021 offensive lineman Bryce Goodner has accepted it.

Unranked by Rivals.com, Goodner had offers from Charlotte, Nevada, Rice, Toledo, and multiple service academies. As an unranked prospect, his commitment does not affect Virginia Tech's recruiting ranking at this time - though it will provide a bump when he's fully evaluated by our team of experts.

McMinn County averaged 287 yards per game on the ground, on over 7.3 per carry. The team finished 9-3 on the season, with a loss to Knoxville Bearden in the first round of the playoffs in 6A - Tennessee's largest division.

Stay tuned for much more to come on Goodner's commitment.