Bryant, Wooten enter the NCAA Transfer Portal

Now, both may be moving along after just a single year in Blacksburg.

The Hokies' Class of 2020 had a couple major signings from the Lone Star State in the form of defensive ends Alec Bryant and Robert Wooten.

Wooten was a regular contributor - though he didn't achieve much statistically - while Bryant saw just one game of action. Both were expected to be major contributors in the coming years.

They were also the top two signees in a 2020 class that seemed to provide a bit of a rebound after an extremely weak (and low-volume) 2019 group. Should both elect to remain in the Portal and choose new schools, it would be a massive blow to that signing group's depth - and thus create a roster hole in the 2022 season and beyond.

Their potential departures also raise further questions about the Hokies' strategy to focus on recruiting Texas. VT lost a quarterback commitment in the 2021 class (Dematrius Davis ultimately signed with Auburn) as well as an offensive lineman (Canon Boone) despite the effort poured into the pursuit. Indeed, last year's signing of Da'Wain Loften, a three-star receiver, marks the only Texan to sign out of high school under this staff aside from the two departing players, despite a heavy emphasis on recruiting the state.

It appears that 2022 could be the year the effort finally pays off - three of the Hokies' 18 commitments are from Texas, with more prospects remaining on the board, as well - but it's safe to say that the juice has not been worth the squeeze to this point if both do opt to leave.

Should the depart, it also leaves a hole in the depth chart going forward.