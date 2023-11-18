BLACKSBURG - Coming off a loss to the second-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes, a dominating 105-36 win over the Houston Christian Huskies was just what No. 9 Virginia Tech needed. Following Thursday night's game head coach Kenny Brooks, and players Georgia Amoore, Elizabeth Kitley, and Clara Strack took to the podium to discuss finding their identity as a team.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Thursday was a huge night for Virginia Tech as senior guard Amoore broke the record for a single-game program best in assists. Amoore reflects on her mindset while playing as she earned a record number of assists.

“The offense that coach Brooks runs, a lot of it runs through me so I do get good looks to make plays, and not only that, but take it for myself," she explained. "I think early on tonight, something subconsciously was like ‘alright, my team is getting more open tonight’ and I was also maybe looking for that more because I only had one assist against Iowa. I think today was definitely just about sharing and making sure that everyone gets a piece of it because especially, not just coming off a loss, but in a non-conference game, it’s important to focus on developing chemistry.”

Amoore’s record number of assists was not the only historic statistic from Thursday's game. Virginia Tech scored 105 points which tied them for the most points in a single game played at Home.

Kitley shared how the Hokies were able to dominate their opponents for one of the most lopsided wins in the school’s history.

“Obviously we had a large height advantage and we knew that coming in," said the senior forward. "But, I think Georgia's assist numbers show that we did a really good job of playing for each other, helping each other out, and hitting each other where we needed to hit each other. That definitely works, we have to keep doing that as we move forward.”

Following a tough loss to No. 2 Iowa, Brooks emphasized that having three days of practice afterward was a golden opportunity for the team.

“Getting three days of practice was what we needed," he said. "We got in and worked on some things that we didn’t do well against Iowa, individually and team wise. For the kids, especially the young kids, some of them didn’t get to play much. Strack only played 20 seconds in the game against Iowa, but she showed her skills as a rebounder. So, I made it a point to put her in a rotation and practice with Liz [Kitley] to see how that was going to work and it was nice to practice for three days instead of just one before giving her that opportunity in a game.”

Seven of the 10 Hokies were new to the team this year, which hurt them in their matchup against Iowa who had all returning players. However, since the Hokies had a strong advantage over Houston Christian, they were able to use the game as a trial run for some new lineups.

“This is new territory for me," Brook ssaid. "In the past we’ve had a short bench and not been as deep as we are this year. Obviously the kids on the bench are inexperienced, but they’re extremely talented. They have the tools that can really help us in a lot of different ways. They’re all just fighting for opportunities and when they get them they’re taking advantage of them. So, it’s a lot of fun knowing that you have so many different weapons that you can use but it’s also a little bit frustrating because you need some kind of separation to understand who you’re going to depend on and decide who you are going to go with in that exact moment. We’re just trying to figure it out, but a lot of kids are making a case for themselves.”

One of those kids making a strong case for herself is Strack. The freshman center had a career-high 19 points in Thursday’s game and played on a line with Kitley. That duo was potent, and their point guard sees a bright future for its junior member.

“I think they were complementary to each other," Amoore said. Clara’s already great but I think if she follows in Liz’s footsteps, she will just be an unstoppable force down low.”

Another new addition to the team that stood out to both the coach and the players was Rose Micheaux.

Kitley shared how Micheaux impressed her with the positive attitude she brought to practice after the Iowa loss.

“I think Rose along with all the other new girls are trying to find their role and what works for them within our system," she said. "Rose watched the Iowa game a lot and she definitely learned from it.

"She started the game excellently and was doing all of the things that Coach Brooks wanted her to do. We are really hopeful about her position because she’s been able to turn the page and had a great attitude in practice all week, and then come out here and execute like she did. That’s a really important factor and she’ll continue to grow from this point.”

Virginia Tech still has a lot of mixing and matching left as they try to maximize their new additions and figure out who they are as a team. The Hokie’s next matchup is against the UNC Greensboro Spartans on Monday, November 20.