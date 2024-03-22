BLACKSBURG — Before the Hokies' round one matchup against Marshall, head coach Kenny Brooks held a Thursday morning press conference to discuss what lies ahead in the Big Dance.

First and foremost, the most important news is that star center Elizabeth Kitley was announced that she would be missing the NCAA Tournament due to what was later revealed as an ACL tear.

"She's still a part of what we do and she's big in what we've done... Everything that she's done for this program and everything that she will continue to do through her legacy. So, right now our prayers are just up for her." Stated the former JMU coach.

The pressure naturally shifts onto the shoulders of senior guard Georgia Amoore. Yet Brooks demands his team to step into the boots of the now-injured Kitley. "It's going to be all hands on deck." Stated Brooks, "We can't rely on her [Amoore] because we need her to do other things as well. So all week we've been practicing, we've had our practices, and we've actually put some additional players on the floor against us to just make sure we can handle the chaos and keep our poise."

This Thundering Herd high-intensity press and three-point reliance will impress anyone who pays attention to the West Virginia side. The Herd's three-point jumpers are off the charts, ranking the third most three-point shots in the nation, knocking down 43.1% of their beyond-the-arc attempts.

"Marshall is a fantastic basketball team, and the way that they come on the scene and in year one under new leadership has been remarkable. They get out, and they play a style that not too many people will play." Quotes Brooks.

For the Hokies, Friday's game against the Herd grows more worrisome. Bad news seems to run rampant, with the latest being Brooks departing the Hokies for an opening at Kentucky. Despite the Hokie coach shutting down the rumor, claiming, "That's why I'm not on Twitter anymore." a win against Marshall is a must in order to inject some sunshine into a cloudy Blacksburg.

Hokies take on the Herd on Friday at 3:30 p.m. ET.