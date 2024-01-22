Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

“I’ve never been more proud of a group. They fought and they were resilient. It was not pretty at all times. I think I went into the game 55 years old and came out 65 years old, but I loved every minute of it,” said head coach Kenny Brooks.

The Hokies were without their star point guard Georgia Amoore, who suffered an injury during their game against Duke, and had to rely on Cayla King at point guard and their depth on the bench.

“I told the group before the game, no one’s going to be Georgia. Don’t try to be Georgia just be the best versions of yourself,” Brooks said.

Amoore’s unexpected absence leaves big shoes to be filled but also provided an opportunity for many of the freshman players on the team to get more minutes. Olivia Summiel led the team in rebounds and had a total of five points. Carleigh Wenzel was also a force as she earned seven points.

Unfortunately, tragedy struck again when fellow returning player Cayla King, who took over as point guard for Amoore, suffered an injury with five minutes left in the game. However, the Hokies did not falter and Elizabeth Kitley continued to light up the board to finish the game strong.

“I was very proud of the way they [the team] responded to [King’s injury] because Cayla is a big part of who we are and what we do. They very well could have allowed that to take the wind out of the sail but they all stepped up and did a really good job,” Brooks said.

With star player Amoore out for the foreseeable future and now another returning player potentially being out of the lineup, Brooks takes comfort in knowing that he can rely on Kitley.

“With or without Georgia it is tremendous to have Liz [Kitley]. We cannot take her greatness for granted. She meant more to us today than 31 and eight because of her leadership. I challenged her all week with her leadership and she took that to heart and today the stuff she was saying in the huddles, she was like an extension of me,” Brooks said.

The Hokies will continue ACC play on Thursday with or without Amoore and King as they face Georgia Tech at Cassell Coliseum.