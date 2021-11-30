Brock Hoffman selected to Shrine Bowl
After a trio of his teammates have accepted invitations to the Senior Bowl, outgoing offensive lineman Brock Hoffman has his all-star destination.
The Honorable Mention All-ACC selection will participate in the East-West Shrine Bowl to show his stuff in front of NFL scouts.
Hoffman played two years at Coastal Carolina before heading to Blacksburg, and after a saga that saw the NCAA deny his immediate eligibility, played the past two years at both center and guard, with cameos at tackle. That versatility is one of his selling points in the pros, along with the sudden and sustained improvement in the Hokies' run game upon his arrival into the lineup.
After VT hung out near the back end of the national top 100 in yards per carry in 2016-19, the team jumped to No. 9 nationally last season, and dropped to only No. 44 this year, despite losing talented running back Khalil Herbert to the NFL. Hoffman's role in that improvement is hard to quantify individually, but certainly his ability was significant. He missed two games in the regular season due to minor injuries, or the VT numbers may well have been even better.
Hoffman is projected as a middle-round pick at this stage. However, a VT bowl appearance and his all-star trip could go a long way toward moving him up in the eyes of NFL scouts.