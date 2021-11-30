Brock Hoffman selected to Shrine Bowl

After a trio of his teammates have accepted invitations to the Senior Bowl, outgoing offensive lineman Brock Hoffman has his all-star destination. The Honorable Mention All-ACC selection will participate in the East-West Shrine Bowl to show his stuff in front of NFL scouts.

Hoffman played two years at Coastal Carolina before heading to Blacksburg, and after a saga that saw the NCAA deny his immediate eligibility, played the past two years at both center and guard, with cameos at tackle. That versatility is one of his selling points in the pros, along with the sudden and sustained improvement in the Hokies' run game upon his arrival into the lineup.



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CaWcgdGltZSB0YWxlbnQgaGVhZGVkIHRvIFZFR0FTISA8YnI+PGJy PlRoZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvU2hy aW5lQm93bD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1No cmluZUJvd2w8L2E+IGlzIGV4Y2l0ZWQgdG8gYW5ub3VuY2UgdGhhdCA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hva2llc0ZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBIb2tpZXNGQjwvYT4gT0wgQnJvY2sgSG9mZm1hbiBoYXMg YWNjZXB0ZWQgaGlzIGludml0ZSB0byB0aGUgMjAyMiBFYXN0LVdlc3QgU2hy aW5lIEJvd2whIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQnJvY2tI b2ZmbWFuNzY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJyb2NrSG9mZm1hbjc2 PC9hPiwgd2UmIzM5O2xsIHNlZSB5b3UgaW4gVmVnYXMhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vc2hyaW5lcnNob3NwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBTaHJpbmVyc0hvc3A8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1NocmluZUJvd2xSb2FkVG9WZWdhcz9zcmM9 aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1NocmluZUJvd2xSb2Fk VG9WZWdhczwvYT7wn5qYIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby85ZDRhYVU3 bjdqIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vOWQ0YWFVN243ajwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBFYXN0LVdlc3QgU2hyaW5lIEJvd2wgKEBTaHJpbmVCb3dsKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NocmluZUJvd2wvc3RhdHVzLzE0NjU0 MTA3NDM2MDQ1NTE2ODI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIg MjksIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==