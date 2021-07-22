Brock Hoffman nominated for AAFCA Good Works team

NORTHBROOK, ILLINOIS – Virginia Tech offensive lineman Brock Hoffman is among the 109 nominees for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, the American Football Coaches Association announced Wednesday.

In its 30th season, the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team recognizes those student-athletes who exemplify serving their community while demonstrating their academic dedication and leadership on and off the field. To be considered for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, one of the most coveted community service awards in college football, players must be actively involved with a charitable organization or service group while maintaining a strong academic standing.

The 109 nominees will be condensed down to the final 22-man Good Works Team by a voting panel of former team members and journalists. After the team is announced in September, the public can vote for the team’s captain through the awards official page on ESPN.com.

Hoffman (6-3, 317) started all 11 contests at center for Tech in 2020. The Statesville, N.C. native helped the Hokies lead the ACC in rushing (240.1 ypg). Tech scored 27 rushing TDs on the season and amassed better than 200 rush yards eight times, 250+ six times and 300 or more rushing yards on three occasions. Hoffman was twice named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week in 2020. He was an All-ACC first-team honoree of Eric Mac Lain and was an honorable mention pick on the official All-ACC squad.

During his time at Virginia Tech, Hoffman has made a positive impact in both the New River Valley, as well as his hometown in North Carolina. He has served as a mentor to students at Prices Fork Elementary School in Blacksburg as well as his former elementary school in Statesville, North Carolina. Hoffman serves as a strong advocate for making healthy lifestyle choices and stresses the importance of developing good habits in the classroom.

Among his many other community outreach efforts, Hoffman served as a social influencer to raise awareness for last year’s virtual Polar Plunge which benefitted Special Olympics Virginia. He also organized a book drive and a card-writing campaign to benefit residents of Richfield Senior Living in Salem, Virginia.