Brock Hoffman named to Outland Trophy watchlist

DALLAS – Virginia Tech offensive lineman Brock Hoffman earned a spot on the Outland Trophy watch list, the Football Writers Association of America announced on Tuesday.

The Outland Trophy, in its 75th season, is the third-oldest major college football award and recognizes the best interior offensive or defensive lineman in the country. The award honors its namesake, Dr. John Outland, who was an All-American offensive lineman at the University of Pennsylvania in 1897. The winner will be announced as part of the Home Depot College Football Awards televised on ESPN in December.

Hoffman (6-3, 317) started all 11 contests at center for Tech in 2020. The Statesville, N.C. native helped the Hokies lead the ACC in rushing (240.1 ypg). Tech scored 27 rushing TDs on the season and amassed better than 200 rush yards eight times, 250+ six times and 300 or more rushing yards on three occasions. Hoffman was twice named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week in 2020. He was an All-ACC first-team honoree of Eric Mac Lain and was an honorable mention pick on the official All-ACC squad. Hoffman has also been nominated for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, one of the most coveted community service awards in college football.