Brock Hoffman named Humanitarian of the Year

RICHMOND – Virginia Tech offensive lineman Brock Hoffman has earned the Wells Fargo Advisors Humanitarian of the Year Award presented by the Touchdown Club of Richmond. Hoffman is the first Tech student-athlete to receive this accolade which annually recognizes a football player from a program in the Commonwealth of Virginia who has gone above and beyond to make a positive impact on campus and in his community.

Hoffman (6-3, 310), has served as one of Tech’s five captains this season and earned All-ACC honorable mention honors. He has started nine games at center and one at left guard this season. The Statesville, North Carolina native has accepted an invitation to play in the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl all-star contest. Thanks to Hoffman and the rest of Tech’s offensive front, the Hokies have averaged 250.5 rushing ypg over their last six contests, including a 29-24 victory over Virginia to retain the Commonwealth Cup.

Hoffman will be honored during the broadcast of the Dudley and Lanier Awards presentation, scheduled for this Saturday, December 11. This awards broadcast will air on WTVR-TV6, the local CBS affiliate in Richmond. The awards show will air, live, following the national broadcast of the Army vs. Navy football game on CBS, which kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Hoffman’s philanthropy and charitable spirit have been recognized nationally this year. He has been named a semifinalist for both the Wuerffel Trophy and Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award recognizing his off the field efforts to serve his community both in the New River Valley and his hometown of Statesville, North Carolina. He was also Tech’s nominee for the Allstate Good Works Team.

During his time at Virginia Tech, Hoffman has made a positive impact in both the New River Valley, as well as his hometown in North Carolina. He has served as a mentor to students at Prices Fork Elementary School in Blacksburg as well as his former elementary school in his hometown. Hoffman serves as a strong advocate for making healthy lifestyle choices and stresses the importance of developing good habits in the classroom. He also initiated a fundraising campaign benefitting the National Brain Trauma Association in support of his mother, Stephanie, who had an acoustic neuroma surgically removed in 2017.

Using NIL agreements for the greater good, Hoffman partnered with a local car dealership to donate 350 backpacks filled with school supplies to sixth graders in Wythe County, Virginia as well as his hometown elementary school, Celeste Henkel in Statesville, North Carolina.

Among his many other community outreach efforts, Hoffman served as a social influencer to raise awareness for last year’s virtual Polar Plunge which benefitted Special Olympics Virginia. He also organized a book drive and a card-writing campaign to benefit residents of Richfield Senior Living in Salem, Virginia.

The Touchdown Club of Richmond is a 501(c)(3), sports-social organization, based in Richmond, Virginia. The club promotes the best interests of the American game of football and sports in general, under the guidance of elected officers, with the predominate purpose being to recognize worthy athletes for their accomplishments.