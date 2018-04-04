Cornerbacks coach Brian Mitchell sat down with the media yesterday. Here's rthe latest on his unit's spring practice.

Coach Fuente mentioned earlier in the spring that there were some older guys that needed to show more consistency and accountability. Jovonn Quillen and Adonis Alexander are two older guys, do you think they have shown that?

"Adonis is Adonis, he’s seasoned. He’s done a great job for us being productive. Jovonn is starting to come on. He’s starting to feel like he’s got a place at home. When I got here he was a safety and safety to corner is a whole different dynamic. I think he’s embraced everything that we’ve asked of him. He’s been a great special teams player and now were going ask a little bit more and say can you master the corer position as well and he’s done a good job this spring."

What have you seen out of Bryce Watts so far this spring?

"A young man that has grown tenfold since the start of last camp to this spring session. He’s a kid with tremendous gifts, I mean he’s a 100-meter champion from New Jersey. He’s got that speed and I think he’s relied on that but now you’re starting to see him master the techniques as well and master our scheme which is not east to do as a young player. You need mental reps, you need physical reps out there day in and day out and he’s doing a great job of just being a play maker for us. We’re going to ask our corners to do exactly what Greg Stroman, Brandon Facyson, Kendall Fuller and all of those guys before them have done and that’s to challenge wide receivers day in and day out and he’s doing a good job this spring."

I know he’s limited as far as what he can do but what is it like to have Caleb Farley back on defense and what was your initial reaction when they took him away from you last year?

"It was one of those handshakes where I get him back in a year. I mean we’re excited, I’m going to do whatever and Coach is going to do whatever we need to do to help this team win football games. He said we would put him over there [offense] for a year and unfortunately things happened the way they happened for Farley but having him back on our side of the ball, I’m excited. Another big long rangy kid that can run and challenge wide receivers day in and day out, why wouldn’t I be excited. It’s just going to add to 'DBU' and give us an opportunity to go out there and play great defense."

You said that Quillen has completely changed since you first met him, what do you mean by that?

"Well there’s a transition. You’re talking about a kid that played quarterback in high school and lined up in the middle of the field and they told him ‘see ball, get ball’ because he was so dynamic as an athlete. When you start talking about the verbiage that we have in this scheme and then the techniques that go along with it. I mean there is a learning curve that’s going to go along with that process and I think he’s getting to the point now where he’s comfortable with what we are doing down in and down out. Last year we didn’t ask that much of him because we had Stroman, Facyson, and Alexander - guys that had been veterans in this game. But now it’s his turn to step up and carry the mantle and he’s doing a good job of being assignment sound."

You have a couple of guys (D.J. Crossen & Jermaine Waller) who are early enrollees in the secondary, what have you seen from them so far this spring?

"We didn’t miss athleticism. Both kids have great football IQ. I mean they’re going to be welcome additions to our future. The work ethic is there but just seeing bright-eyed, you know kids that should be getting ready for prom right now or graduation are here on campus right now, where they have a chance to help us in the fall."

As a JUCO kid what are your expecting from Jeremy Webb when he gets here?

"One, to bring some maturity to our group. I mean there’s a big gap between Bryce Watts and Adonis Alexander. We don’t have but junior in that slot right now and that’s Quillen. Tyree Rodgers is going to be a redshirt-sophomore. Bryce will be a true sophomore. We will have Waller a true freshman, D.J. a true freshman, and Nadir Thompson a true freshman. Webb is going to give us the opportunity to bring some maturity there, bring some experience at a different level and hopefully some gamesmanship where he can get out there and win a starting job."