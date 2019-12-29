CHARLOTTE – Head coach Justin Fuente announced Sunday that K Brian Johnson will wear Frank Beamer's No. 25 jersey on Tuesday in Virginia Tech's Belk Bowl contest vs. Kentucky. It will mark the first time that the Washington, D.C. native has earned this honor.

Johnson (6-1, 191) has been perfect on all 14 of his FG attempts from inside 40 yards this season and has connected on all 45 of his PAT tries in 2019. He made all three of his FGs in Tech’s most recent contest at UVA (11/29), including a career-long 47-yard kick. On the season, he is 16 of 20 on FG attempts and leads the team with 93 points. In 30 career games for Tech he has made 31 FGs and all 94 of his PATs for 187 points.

At the beginning of the 2016 season, head coach Justin Fuente announced that a special teams' player of the week would be selected to wear the No. 25 as a tribute to Coach Beamer and his legacy of special teams’ excellence he established for the Hokies.

2019 BEAMER BALL 25 RECIPIENTS

DB Tyree Rodgers at Boston College

DB Divine Deablo Old Dominion

LB Dylan Rivers Furman

P Oscar Bradburn Duke

DL Jarrod Hewitt at Miami

DB Devon Hunter Rhode Island

LB Rayshard Ashby North Carolina

CB Armani Chatman at Notre Dame

DB Divine Deablo Wake Forest

DB Khalil Ladler at Georgia Tech

TE James Mitchell Pitt

LB Rayshard Ashby at Virginia

TE Dalton Keene at Virginia

K Brian Johnson Kentucky (Belk Bowl)