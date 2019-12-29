Brian Johnson to don No. 25 jersey in Belk Bowl
From University release:
CHARLOTTE – Head coach Justin Fuente announced Sunday that K Brian Johnson will wear Frank Beamer's No. 25 jersey on Tuesday in Virginia Tech's Belk Bowl contest vs. Kentucky. It will mark the first time that the Washington, D.C. native has earned this honor.
Johnson (6-1, 191) has been perfect on all 14 of his FG attempts from inside 40 yards this season and has connected on all 45 of his PAT tries in 2019. He made all three of his FGs in Tech’s most recent contest at UVA (11/29), including a career-long 47-yard kick. On the season, he is 16 of 20 on FG attempts and leads the team with 93 points. In 30 career games for Tech he has made 31 FGs and all 94 of his PATs for 187 points.
At the beginning of the 2016 season, head coach Justin Fuente announced that a special teams' player of the week would be selected to wear the No. 25 as a tribute to Coach Beamer and his legacy of special teams’ excellence he established for the Hokies.
2019 BEAMER BALL 25 RECIPIENTS
DB Tyree Rodgers at Boston College
DB Divine Deablo Old Dominion
LB Dylan Rivers Furman
P Oscar Bradburn Duke
DL Jarrod Hewitt at Miami
DB Devon Hunter Rhode Island
LB Rayshard Ashby North Carolina
CB Armani Chatman at Notre Dame
DB Divine Deablo Wake Forest
DB Khalil Ladler at Georgia Tech
TE James Mitchell Pitt
LB Rayshard Ashby at Virginia
TE Dalton Keene at Virginia
K Brian Johnson Kentucky (Belk Bowl)