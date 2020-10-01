HokieHaven - Brian Johnson earns Beamer No. 25 jersey

The second No. 25 jersey recipient of the year is here! Kicker Brian Johnson will wear the honorary Frank Beamer jersey this weekend.

BLACKSBURG – Head coach Justin Fuente announced Thursday that K Brian Johnson will wear Frank Beamer's No. 25 jersey on Saturday in Virginia Tech's contest at Duke. It will mark the second time that the Washington, DC native has earned this honor.

Johnson (6-1, 185) made all three of his FG attempts in Tech’s initial win of the season, connecting from 46, 29 and 49 yards. The redshirt senior has now made 15 consecutive FGs, representing the fourth longest in program history. Johnson was included on the Lou Groza Award Watch List, which honors the nation’s best placekicker.

In his first game wearing 25, Johnson made three FGs including a career-long 54-yarder to go along with attempts from 40 and 27 yards in the Belk Bowl vs. Kentucky (12/31/19).

At the beginning of the 2016 season, head coach Justin Fuente announced that a special teams player of the week would be selected to wear the No. 25 as a tribute to Coach Beamer and his legacy of special teams excellence he established for the Hokies.