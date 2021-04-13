HokieHaven - Brett Griesemer promoted to head football athletic trainer

BLACKSBURG – Brett Griesemer (MADED, LAT, ATC, CSCS) has been promoted to the position of Head Football Athletic Trainer on Tuesday. He had previously served as Senior Director, Sports Medicine – Football since 2018. Griesemer coordinates all sports medicine needs for the Virginia Tech football program, working in conjunction with Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Mark Rogers and Associate Athletics Director for Sports Medicine, Mike Goforth.

“I am excited and proud that Brett has been promoted to Head Football Athletic Trainer,” Goforth said. “He started at Virginia Tech as a graduate assistant in 2010. He’s served as our director of research and has worked with multiple sports programs during his tenure at Tech. Brett has added a whole new level of professionalism and work ethic to our staff and I have no doubt it will make our football student-athletes better because of his increased role and responsibilities.”

Griesemer owns a master’s degree in instructional technology from Virginia Tech (2012) and a bachelor’s degree in athletic training from the University of Florida (2010). During his time at Florida he spent four seasons as a student athletic trainer and also interned with the Houston Texans. He is a member of the National Athletic Trainers Association as well as the National Strength and Conditioning Association.

“On behalf of our players and staff, we’re fortunate to have Brett working with our program on a daily basis,” head coach Justin Fuente said. “We appreciate his dedication and can-do attitude. We know his top priority is always the health and well-being of our student-athletes. Our football team is certainly in good hands with Brett and the rest of our sports medicine staff.”

The Royal Palm Beach, Florida native serves on both the Virginia Tech Athletics Research and Concussion Committees. Griesemer has previously worked with Tech’s track and field, baseball and cross country programs, in addition to football. During his time at Florida and Virginia Tech, Griesemer has worked with football teams that have made 11 bowl appearances, as well as numerous championship events.