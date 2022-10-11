When questioned about the team's lack of ability to make tackles on key plays against Pittsburgh, Pry first emphasized that he was proud of the team's 11 tackles for loss. He then discussed the secondary’s need to do better against the run while also stating the defense must improve on basic tackling principles. Pry also stated that special teams problems were in large part due to low snaps and timing issues. He also alluded to the cold weather as a possible factor in Peter Moore’s punts.

In terms of the team's positive takeaways, the focus was on the return of linebacker Alan Tisdale, who has been practicing with the team, but unavailable on gamedays as he began the Fall ineligible - a status that has been cleared up. Pry said Tisdale “understands the game fast.” Both Pry and defensive lineman Jaylen Griffin emphasized the importance of Tisdale's return. It was relayed multiple times to the press that Tisdale is a great veteran who will add a lot to the linebacker group.

Wide receiver Stephen Gosnell will not be available for this weekend's game after he concussion he suffered in the loss to North Carolina, and safety Dorian Strong is a longshot with a hand injury. Defensive end Tyjuan Garbutt is questionable with an unspecified injury, but star wide receiver Kaleb Smith - the reigning ACC receiver of the week - is good to go after leaving Saturday's game with injury.

A lot of time was taken to talk about running back Malachi Thomas and his return to action - the sophomore ran 15 times for 84 yards and a touchdown after missing the first five weeks of the season with a lower-body injury. It is understood that Thomas is feeling more and more confident with each passing week, and the offensive staff is looking forward to using him to alleviate the pressure on running back Keshawn King. Pry went as far to say that having both King and Thomas is “a great one two punch.”

The Hokies next take the field in Lane Stadium against Miami Saturday. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m., and the ACC contest will be aired on regional sports networks.