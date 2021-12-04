Brent Pry lands first commitment at VT in Benji Gosnell

It didn't take long for Brent Pry to land his first commitment as head coach at Virginia Tech . Benji Gosnell announced his commitment to the Hokies, picking Virginia Tech over North Carolina .

"I fell in love with Blacksburg my first visit up there," Gosnell said. "The atmosphere was great, the campus is awesome, the fans are hype, and the culture is second-to-none. And after talking with Coach Pry and Coach Price, it just made it that much better of a choice."

"I can either play linebacker or tight end," he said. "I’m pretty sure it’ll be tight end but things could change.

"Love the guy," Gosnell said of Brent Pry. "He’s high energy, very smart guy, he knew from his time at penn state, and most of all he’s excited to be in Blacksburg. I’m looking forward to being coached by him."