The Hokies are in the market for a new quarterbacks coach, but head coach Brent Pry has nothing but kind words to say about the outgoing staffer. The Head Hokie issued a statement thanking Brad Glenn and wishing him the best in the future.

I want to congratulate Brad Glenn on his new opportunity at Cincinnati as offensive coordinator. I realize the longstanding relationship Brad has with Coach Satterfield from his time at Appalachian State. We are thankful for Brad and support him in this career opportunity. We are appreciative of his family’s time as Hokies. I wish them all the best! — Brent Pry

Virginia Tech looks to replace Glenn in time to improve upon a passing game that struggled in a transition year, and is likely to tap Offensive Analyst Brian Crist, a Southwest Virginia native who coached under his father at Blacksburg High School, and has been a member of staffs that included Pry in multiple locations.