Virginia Tech's bowl fate is here: The Hokies will travel to Charlotte for the second time in four year, participating in the Belk Bowl. They will take on the SEC's Kentucky in the Dec. 31 matchup, after an initial report from Stadium 's Bret McMurphy indicated that Mississippi State would be the opponent (and later machinations by the SEC changed that status).

At the conclusion of the 2016 season, Justin Fuente's first Hokies squad knocked off Arkansas 35-24 after trailing 24-0 at the half.



Virginia Tech finished the regular season 8-4 with losses to Boston College, Duke, Notre Dame, and Virginia. The Blue Devils failed to qualify for the postseason, while BC will play Cincinnati in the Birmingham Bowl, Notre Dame was selected to the Camping World Bowl to play Iowa State, while Virginia, as the highest-ranked team in the ACC outside of CFP-bound Clemson, was automatically selected to the Orange Bowl, where the Hoos will play Florida.

The Belk opponent Kentucky went 7-5 on the season, 3-5 in the SEC. The Wildcats lost to Florida, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee inside the league. They were below average nationally in both scoring offense and scoring defense. However, quarterback Lynn Bowden is one of the most dangerous weapons in the country, averaging over 8.1 yards per carry and scoring 11 rushing touchdowns despite little passing threat (62 attempts) to complement his legs.

Virginia Tech's 2016 trip to the Belk Bowl was its only appearance to date in the bowl game (which has existed under several prior names, as well). However, VT is no stranger to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte: the Hokies also participated in the 2010 ACC Championship Game there, beating Florida State 44-33.