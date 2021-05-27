 HokieHaven - Braylon Johnson excited about the Hokies
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-27 09:08:46 -0500') }} football Edit

Braylon Johnson excited about the Hokies

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

If Virginia Tech wants to land Class of 2023 defensive back Braylon Johnson, the Hokies' recruiting pitch won't have to be too information-based. The son of former VT safety Loren Johnson has grown up steeped in Orange and Maroon lore.

The elder Johnson, now his son's head football coach at Richmond-area powerhouse Highland Springs High, has always made sure his son feels a connection back to Blacksburg.

"Family ties," Braylon Johnson said. "Having my father play there, and I know a couple other guys who went there. So there's a lot of family ties and things of that nature. But other than that, the program doesn't have to sell too much to me. I already have a good idea about it."

SUBSCRIBE BY MAY 31 and get Hokie Haven FREE until the season begins! Take advantage of our Hokies21 deal here.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}