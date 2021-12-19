Braxton Burmeister will enter the Transfer Portal

Burmeister was a starter at Oregon as a true freshman, and intermittently during his sophomore year before opting to depart Eugene. He redshirted as a transfer at Virginia Tech in 2019, then split time with Hendon Hooker in 2020 and was VT's full-time starting quarterback when healthy in 2021.

After a year-plus starting for Virginia Tech, quarterback Braxton Burmeister intends to try his hand at a third school to close his college career.

Andy Bitter of The Athletic reports that Burmeister's intention to play in the Pinstripe Bowl before he heads to a new college home was rebuffed by the coaching staff. That means Burmeister, who holds a Virginia Tech degree at this stage, can put his full football focus onto a new college home.

In two years on the field for the Hokies, he completed 190 of 339 passes (56.0%) for 2647 yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also ran 162 times for 690 yards (4.3 per carry) and four more scores. He was VT's second-leading rusher in his final Hokies campaign.

He began the 2020 season as the starter before seeing the bench midway through the third game against North Carolina. He was a depth player until the final two regular-season contests when he took over for the injured Hendon Hooker.