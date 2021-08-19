Braxton Burmeister named to Unitas Golden Arm watchlist

BALDWIN, Md. – Virginia Tech football QB Braxton Burmeister was named to the 2021 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation announced Thursday.

Presented annually to the nation’s top upperclassman quarterback, the Unitas Golden Arm Award acknowledges performance on the field, as well as valuing character, citizenship, integrity and those who honor the game. This is the second national recognition for Burmeister in as many weeks as the quarterback was among the seven Hokies listed on the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl watch list released earlier this month.

Burmeister (6-1, 205) – The La Jolla, California native owns a 3-1 record as Virginia Tech's starting QB after throwing for 687 yards with two touchdowns, while rushing for 182 rushing yards with two TDs. The Oregon transfer ran for a pair of scores and threw a 12-yard TD pass to TE James Mitchell in a 38-31 win at Duke (10/3/20). He ended the 2020 season on a high note, completing 15 of 22 passes for a career-high 212 yards, including a 60-yard TD pass to WR Tayvion Robinson in Tech’s Commonwealth Cup victory vs. Virginia (12/12/20).