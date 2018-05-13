Virginia Tech now knows when another of its top targets will come off the board. In-state LB Brandon Smith will commit May 21.

This part of the journey started as little kid. 🙏🏾📚🏈 *I will be announcing my commitment to______? *When: Monday May 21st @5pm ⏰ *Where: LCHS Auditorium 📍 *The public is invited to join us. *No interviews until May 21st. pic.twitter.com/ymhAlGMJKH

The 6-3, 218-pounder is ranked as a DE - where most schools are recruiting him - but Virginia Tech has told him he has the option to play either there or linebacker. The No. 53 overall prospect and No. 5 weakside end in the country, he is also the No. 2 player in Virginia, behind only five-star running back Devyn Ford, who announces his commitment this week.

Smith has taken multiple trips to Blacksburg, but the Hokies have nonetheless seemed to struggle generating serious traction in his recruitment. Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M are among those who have seemed to draw more of his attention (the latter two having received official visits from the Rivals100 prospect).

Should VT land Smith, it would be a major win on the recruiting trail - and if it's combined with a pledge from Ford this Friday, would set the stage for one of the best Hokie recruiting classes in recent memory.