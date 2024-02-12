Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

BLACKSBURG — Brandon Hall, a Christiansburg, Virginia native, is returning to the New River Valley as Virginia Tech’s Executive Associate AD / Athletics Chief Financial Officer, which was announced Monday by Director of Athletics Whit Babcock.

A 17-year professional in college athletics, Hall will serve as the lead financial officer for Tech’s athletic department, overseeing all finance and business activities. Additionally, Hall will serve on Babcock’s executive leadership team, manage a business office with seven direct reports and maintain a culture of compliance. Hall will begin his new role in March 2024.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brandon and his family back to Southwest Virginia,” Babcock said. “Our mantra, ‘This is Home,’ carries a great deal of meaning for Brandon as a Christiansburg native.

“We are adding a respected professional who I have the utmost confidence in being a good steward of our resources, while providing valuable counsel and financial planning for our department. This position is vital as we chart our path forward in the ever-changing landscape of college athletics.”

Hall comes to Blacksburg following a three-and-a-half-year stint at Clemson University, most recently serving as the Senior Associate Athletics Director / Chief Financial Officer. In addition to managing the Tigers' $160 million operating budget, his areas of oversight included business operations, equipment operations and the aviation department.

He also assisted with the establishment and management of Clemson’s corporate partnerships venture and served as secondary sport administrator for the softball program. During his tenure, the Tigers added women’s lacrosse and women’s gymnastics.

As Clemson’s CFO, Hall was the athletic department’s financial liaison to the university, ACC and NCAA. He also managed capital project cash flow for several Clemson facilities:

• $67 million Memorial Stadium expansion, including new premium areas, scoreboards and ribbon boards, team locker room, and bowl seating

• $12 million football operations complex expansion

• $37 million women’s sports expansion project, including gymnastics operations, lacrosse stadium, lacrosse operations building, and elite athlete recovery center

• $50 million performance and wellness center for Olympic sport student-athletes

“My family and I are thrilled for the unique opportunity to come home and join the Hokie family,” Hall said. “Special thanks to Whit Babcock, Amy Sebring (Virginia Tech’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer), and the search committee for entrusting me to serve in this leadership role.

“I also want to thank all the wonderful people at Clemson, especially Graham Neff. It was going to take a special opportunity for me to leave, and Virginia Tech is certainly that for my family. I'm excited to get started and help further the success and momentum in Blacksburg!”

Hall came to Clemson after serving as the Senior Associate Athletics Director / Chief Financial Officer at the University of South Florida from 2018-2020. During his tenure in Tampa, Hall was a member of the Bulls’ Athletics Cabinet and oversaw business operations, equipment operations, human resources, and information technology.

Prior to USF, Hall spent six years at the University of Oklahoma from 2012-2018 – starting as the Director of Business Operations before being promoted to Assistant Athletics Director in 2016. Hall primarily managed the Sooners’ budget that grew over 60% during his time in Norman.

Hall began his career in athletics in his home state of Virginia, spending two years at the College of William and Mary (2010-2012) after four years at Radford University (2007-2010).

Hall earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from Radford University in 2009 and Master of Business Administration from the University of Oklahoma in 2015. Brandon and his wife Cindy have two sons, Dylan and Tanner.