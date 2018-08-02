The 6-4, 250-pounder (though he reportedly weighed in at nearly 270 pounds on his trip to Blacksburg) is a three-star unranked positionally or within the state of Florida. However, he has been a top target of the staff, and the intensity of their pursuit only picked up when he made his way to town over the weekend.

He is the third defensive lineman to commit in the 2019 class, and all three are combo defensive end/tackles from Florida. Norell Pollard and Mario Kendricks, both from the Orlanda area, have similar body types to Dorlus. Of course, with the departure of true freshman Cam Goode - before his career even began - the need on the interior is increased, and the staff can use the players as ends, as well. It's likely they'll continue to pursue a true pass-rusher to close out the group.