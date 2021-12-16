Brad Glenn hired as pass game coordinator and QBs coach

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech Football head coach Brent Pry announced Thursday that Brad Glenn has joined his staff as pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach for the Hokies. He comes to Blacksburg following a three-year run as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Georgia State and has previously been a Broyles Award Nominee as the top assistant coach in the nation.

Glenn owns a reputation for developing record-setting passers at virtually every stop of his collegiate coaching career, including Appalachian State QB Armanti Edwards, who became the first two-time winner of the Walter Payton Award, presented annually to the nation’s top FCS player. Edwards became the first quarterback in NCAA history to pass for over 10,000 yards and run for over 4,000 yards in his collegiate career. He concluded his career at Appalachian State with 14,753 yards of total offense, a figure that ranked second in FCS history behind the late Steve McNair of Alcorn State. Edwards also earned Southern Conference Player of the Year honors working with Glenn.

During his most recent coaching stop at Georgia State, QB Darren Grainger threw for 1,512 yards with 16 touchdowns and only four interceptions under Glenn’s tutelage in 2021. Meanwhile, seven Georgia State offensive players garnered All-Sun Belt recognition, including first-team OL Shamarious Gilmore.

During the 2020 season, the Panthers averaged a school-record 33.3 ppg to along with 424.3 yards of total offense. Glenn mentored a first-year starting quarterback in Cornelious Brown IV, who did not have the benefit of a traditional spring practice, off-season and preseason camp due to the pandemic. Brown finished second in the Sun Belt in passing (227.8 ypg) and total offense (257.9 ypg) and was named the MVP of the LendingTree Bowl. Six offensive players were named to the 2020 All-Sun Belt Conference Team: Gilmore and OL Malik Sumter, WRs Sam Pinckney and Cornelius McCoy, TE Roger Carter and RB Destin Coates.

In his first season at GSU in 2019, Glenn orchestrated the most prolific offensive season in program history, earning him a nomination for the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach. The Panthers set school records by averaging 439.8 ypg of total offense and 241.6 rushing ypg. That rushing mark ranked 13th among FBS programs and was propelled by RB Tra Barnett, who led the Sun Belt with 1,453 rushing yards. Georgia State also produced a program-best 305 total first downs in 2019 and averaged 31.2 ppg. Eight offensive players earned All-Sun Belt honors in 2019, including QB Dan Ellington, who passed for 2,447 yards and 22 touchdowns while rushing for 668 yards and six scores, despite playing the final four games with a torn knee ligament.

Glenn spent seven seasons as the associate head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Western Carolina from 2012-18. His tenure ushered in a prolific period for Western Carolina quarterbacks. In each of his last five seasons with the Catamounts, their starting quarterback averaged over 2,400 yards passing and more than 600 yards rushing.

QB Troy Mitchell finished his career as Western Carolina’s all-time leader in total offense with 9,397 yards, setting a single-season school mark with 3,096 yards of total offense in 2014. Mitchell also finished his career as WCU’s all-time leading passer with 7,354 career passing yards. In 2016, QB Tyree Adams earned Southern Conference Freshman of the Year honors and was a finalist for the STATS FCS National Freshman of the Year.

Glenn arrived at Western Carolina following seven years on staff at Appalachian State where he helped the Mountaineers earn seven straight berths in FCS Playoffs, including three straight national championships from 2005-07. During his time in Boone, N.C, he coached quarterbacks (2009-11), slot receivers (2006-08) and tight ends (2005). He was part of a staff that helped orchestrate one of the most memorable upsets in recent college football history as Appalachian State registered a 34-32 victory at No. 5 Michigan to open the 2007 season.

Glenn began his coaching career as the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Greer (S.C.) High School from 1995-2000, helping lead the program to a 25-3 record and back-to-back Upper State runner-up finishes his final two seasons. He earned his first collegiate position in 2001, coaching tight ends at Elon before spending the next two seasons as the offensive coordinator at North Greenville College. He returned to prep ranks in 2004 at Seneca (S.C.) High School before moving to Appalachian State.

The native of Seneca, S.C., is a 1995 graduate of Clemson. He is married to the former Anna Thompson. The couple has two daughters, Zoey and Landry, and a son, Hank.