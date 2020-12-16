HokieHaven - Bowl streak ends: Hokies opt out of 2020 postseason

Virginia Tech's football players have chosen not to participate in the postseason after the 2020 regular season's end.

The Hokies finished the regular season 5-6. In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the players opted out.

"Our players have decided to not play, and I'm going to support them 100%," said Justin Fuente. "We were going to do this all together or we're not. It became evident that this was a very difficult situation."

The Hokies last missed the postseason after the 1992 football season.