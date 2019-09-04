News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-04 12:45:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Both 2020 Hokie hoops commits ranked in Rivals150

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

The latest edition of the Rivals150 is here, and it's a positive one for Virginia Tech, with two commits included. Indeed, that includes the entire 2020 commitment class to date, with Joe Bamisile ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}