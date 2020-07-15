Running back George Pettaway is fielding offers from all over the country and the 2022 standout from Suffolk (Va.) Nansemond Suffolk Academy is being as thorough his research as possible. A few schools have already stepped up their efforts and Pettaway breaks them down here along with some of his newest offers.

“Penn State has done well with me,” said Pettaway. “Coach Seider has been great to me. We talk daily on phone calls or FaceTime. Florida has done a great job. Virginia Tech has done a great job. A lot of schools that have offered me have done a great job recruiting me but some of them are giving me more space than others. I'm a sophomore right now so I understand that they can't really talk to me right now so when they can talk to me they do.

“The one thing right now is building a better relationship with any of the coaches that I talk to and the coaches that offer me,” he said. “The Penn State coaches talk to me about the success they've had with their running backs, how they use them, and how you're not going to get beat up. The Penn State virtual visit went well. It was me and my head coach with some of the recruiting coaches, coach Franklin, coach Seider, and coach Scott. They were just talking about me and how I play. I think they're just trying to build a relationship with me, which is key. If I can trust them and they can trust me, that's a plus.

“I’ve done a virtual tour of Florida,” Pettaway said. “When I was doing a virtual tour they actually took me through the weight room, everything academic, and then I watched film with them. They turned on my film and they turned on the Florida film and explained what I'd be doing with the running backs. He let me know how I would fit in there. The only other school that has done that is Virginia Tech but this was way more in depth. I've been building a relationship with Greg Knox and Jamar Chaney and it's been it's been a great experience so far.

“I’ve been to a couple games at Virginia Tech and atmosphere is great,” he said. “I haven't seen the academic side really but I've been talking to the coaches a lot and they let me know what it's about. I've been up there a couple times to see some games. I just have to keep building relationship with the coaches.

“Talking to Alabama head coach Nick Saban a few weeks ago kind of wowed me but it humbled me and let me know where I am,” Pettaway said. “They're all good offers. I think I’d have a lot of success down there. Everything they do is serious. Talking to Nick Saban, he made that clear that whatever we do, it's going to be done seriously and by the time I'm done with that program I'd be a better man.

“I know Louisville is in the ACC, a good conference, but I don't know too much about them,” he said. “I know Lamar Jackson went there so that's a plus. I know it's a great school. I talked to coach Brewer. He was very straight forward and told me what it would be like if I went there.

“I don't know much about Michigan either,” said Pettaway. “They're a big time football school. I talked to coach Jay Harbaugh, the running backs coach. He really liked my film and was asking about the things that I like outside of football, trying to get to know me as a person. I think I'll have a virtual visit with Michigan soon.”