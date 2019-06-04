News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-04 08:44:28 -0500') }} football Edit

Big spring offers lead to important summer for Fegans

Swjpag0mitznrb9496vy
Chad Simmons • Rivals
@ChadSimmons_
Recruiting Analyst
Chad Simmons is a Recruiting Analyst for Rivals.com. He was the expert on The Next Class on Fox Sports South from 2011-2015. He currently covers Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Mississippi.

Antwon Fegans said added over 15 offers this spring and that has set up the coming months to be very important for the Alabama defensive back. Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tec...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}