One of the big storylines headed into the game was that Carolina star forward Armando Bacot was unavailable. Although Bacot warmed up with his teammates, he quickly told Davis that he did not feel fit to play. Young praised the junior's ability and believes that his absence was massive in Tech's rebounding advantage. The Hokies out-rebounded the Tar Heels by 14.

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Following Virginia Tech's 80-72 win over North Carolina, Head Hokie Mike Young and the Tar Heels' Hubert Davis took to the podium to discuss the outcome

Virginia Tech’s freshman MJ Collins had a breakout night, nearing a double double with eight points and eight rebounds. Young thinks Collins is developing really well on the defensive side, and that in general his game is rapidly improving as the season begins to intensify.

Junior wing Darius Maddox is still working into form Young believes, the junior shot a measly 1/6 from the floor, and finished with a game high four personal fouls.

Virginia Tech’s star player on the day was forward Justyn Mutts. The senior finished the game with a season-high 27 points and 11 boards. Young labeled Mutts as“special” and believes players like him and Hunter Cattoor are crucial in these big games as both these players bring tremendous knowledge of big-game situations much like the Hokies found themselves in Sunday evening.

Coach Davis took to the podium with a steely demeanor as he took questions from the press. He emphasized that his squad is disappointed but not discouraged and that they will soon turn the page on a rough start - the loss was UNC's fourth straight, dropping the season record to 5-4 - and become the basketball team he knows they can be. The Tar Heels' defense showed significant improvement as in the second half they established aggressive full- and half-court presses while also increasing the usage of double teams. Davis believes it was this that kept his team in the game. Davis was proud of the effort shown by the team with players like Tyler Nickel. Nickel stepped into place for the missing Bacot and had an effective night, leading the team in field goal percentage (60%). Davis knows the team is disappointed and he believes they should be, but he knows he must keep them motivated in order to help turnaround this season.

Following Virginia Tech's conference-opening win, the Hokies have moved to 8-1 (1-0 ACC). Wednesday, they host the Dayton Flyers at Cassell Coliseum at 8 pm ET.