HokieHaven - Big man Ke'lel Ware seeing interest spike

When the dead period started back in March, it took coaches out of the gym with their players and off the road recruiting and it gave them more time to evaluate film of upcoming recruits. Not many prospects in the country benefited more from that than Kel’el Ware , the No. 42 prospect in the 2022 class.

Ware mentioned three programs he’s had the most contact with recently.

Arkansas: “I think their program is great. I’ve seen some of practices and highlights on Instagram and it looks really good. Coach [Eric] Musselman is energetic and really active with the players.”

Kansas: “Kansas has had some great players come through their program. I haven’t met the coaches in person yet though.”

Texas Tech: “They’ve been telling me I would be a great fit there and that I can help them in the long run. They’ve been sending me stuff about Coach [Chris] Beard and his past.”