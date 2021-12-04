Benji Gosnell is a Hokie!

At long last, expectation has become reality. Virginia Tech's first commitment of the Brent Pry era is defensive end Benji Gosnell.

A 6-4, 220-pounder out of Hillsville (Va.) Carroll County, Gosnell has been a regular visitor to Blacksburg since decommitting from Ohio State in the Spring. His decision came down to North Carolina and Virginia Tech, but it was always the Hokies for him.

A 5.7 three-star ranked the No. 16 player in the state and the No. 37 strongside defensive end in the nation, Gosnell becomes the third-highest ranked member of the class. His pledge bumps VT's group to No. 23 nationally (from No. 24).

