Benji Gosnell is a Hokie!
At long last, expectation has become reality. Virginia Tech's first commitment of the Brent Pry era is defensive end Benji Gosnell.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
A 6-4, 220-pounder out of Hillsville (Va.) Carroll County, Gosnell has been a regular visitor to Blacksburg since decommitting from Ohio State in the Spring. His decision came down to North Carolina and Virginia Tech, but it was always the Hokies for him.
A 5.7 three-star ranked the No. 16 player in the state and the No. 37 strongside defensive end in the nation, Gosnell becomes the third-highest ranked member of the class. His pledge bumps VT's group to No. 23 nationally (from No. 24).
• See the Virginia Tech recruiting class and Rivals.com team recruiting rankings with Gosnell in the fold.
• What will he bring on the field? Find out with a look at Gosnell's senior film.
• Chat about Gosnell's pledge and all things Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler.
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!