Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-14 08:28:02 -0600') }} football Edit

Bell's looking for an offense that fits him

A3rmzfirfamjupjfzmsq
Rivals.com
Chad Simmons • Rivals
@ChadSimmons_
Recruiting Analyst
Chad Simmons is a Recruiting Analyst for Rivals.com. He was the expert on The Next Class on Fox Sports South from 2011-2015. He currently covers Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Mississippi.

Over a dozen schools have offered 2020 athlete Jaheim Bell since the new year rolled in. Kentucky, Oklahoma, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Tennessee and UCF are some of the schools that have presente...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}