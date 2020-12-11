HokieHaven - Behind Enemy Lines: Virginia

Behind Enemy Lines: Virginia
The Hokis try to close the season strong against their in-state rival this weekend. What should we expect from the Hoos?
We caught up with Brad Franklin, publisher of Cavs Corner, which covers Virginia on the Rivals network, to get the latest on UVa. See our questions - and Brads answers - here.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news