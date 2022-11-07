Virginia Tech has certainly begun the 2022-23 season with the expectation of getting plenty of run from Wright State transfer Grant Basile.

But the fifth-year senior trying to make an early statement as an All-ACC player (at least on the offensive end of the court) can still be a pleasant surprise. And Basile did just that, with 30 points on 12/16 shooting (6/9 from three), adding a pair of offensive rebounds and eight on the defensive end of the floor to notch a debut double-double.

"I was just trying to go out there and play hard," he said. "I've got some things to clean up defensively, and way too many turnovers."